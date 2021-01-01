Imperial Metals (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Imperial Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:IPMLF)’s share price was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.03 and last traded at $4.03. Approximately 9,185 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 13,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average of $2.42.

Imperial Metals (OTCMKTS:IPMLF)

Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns a 30% interest in the Red Chris mine; and 100% interest in the Mount Polley and Huckleberry copper mines in British Columbia.

