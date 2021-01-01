Indonesia Energy (NASDAQ:INDO) Shares Gap Up to $4.63

Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NASDAQ:INDO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.63, but opened at $7.00. Indonesia Energy shares last traded at $8.88, with a volume of 94,127 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Indonesia Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average of $4.63.

Indonesia Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:INDO)

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 km2 with net crude oil proved reserves of 1.98 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 km2 located onshore in West Java.

