Industrias Peñoles (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Trading Down 1.7%

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) shares dropped 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.16 and last traded at $17.16. Approximately 180 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 10,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.45.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Industrias Peñoles from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.04.

Industrias PeÃ±oles, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, and sale of mineral concentrates and ores in Mexico and internationally. It operates through Precious Metals, Base Metals, Metallurgical, and Other segments. The company is also involved in the smelting and refining of non-ferrous metals.

