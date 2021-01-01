InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Sidoti

Sidoti began coverage on shares of InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE INFU opened at $18.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.58. InfuSystem has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $19.68. The firm has a market cap of $380.05 million, a PE ratio of 53.66 and a beta of 0.73.

InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $25.13 million for the quarter.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

