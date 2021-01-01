Injective Protocol (INJ) Price Down 6.7% This Week

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Injective Protocol has a total market capitalization of $61.62 million and $9.89 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Injective Protocol has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One Injective Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.11 or 0.00014046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,975,178 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com

Injective Protocol Token Trading

Injective Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Injective Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

