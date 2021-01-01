INLOCK Reaches Market Cap of $6.66 Million (ILK)

INLOCK (CURRENCY:ILK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. INLOCK has a total market cap of $6.66 million and approximately $27,143.00 worth of INLOCK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, INLOCK has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. One INLOCK token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00039720 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006899 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.51 or 0.00300604 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00018031 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00028385 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $577.95 or 0.01962771 BTC.

INLOCK Profile

INLOCK (ILK) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2018. INLOCK’s total supply is 4,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,335,418,290 tokens. The official message board for INLOCK is inlock.io/blog . The official website for INLOCK is inlock.io . INLOCK’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

INLOCK Token Trading

INLOCK can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INLOCK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INLOCK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INLOCK using one of the exchanges listed above.

