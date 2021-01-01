Insider Buying: National Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NHLD) Major Shareholder Purchases $49,652.02 in Stock

National Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NHLD) major shareholder Daniel Asher acquired 18,458 shares of National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $49,652.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Daniel Asher also recently made the following trade(s):

Get National alerts:

On Thursday, December 24th, Daniel Asher acquired 5,400 shares of National stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $14,202.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Daniel Asher bought 1,621 shares of National stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $4,376.70.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Daniel Asher bought 119,541 shares of National stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.62 per share, for a total transaction of $313,197.42.

On Monday, November 16th, Daniel Asher bought 9,972 shares of National stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,425.80.

On Friday, November 13th, Daniel Asher bought 184,079 shares of National stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $467,560.66.

Shares of NHLD opened at $3.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. National Holdings Co. has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $3.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.16 million, a PE ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.54.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in National stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NHLD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,358,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,000. National comprises 2.2% of Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC owned approximately 10.00% of National as of its most recent SEC filing. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Company Profile

National Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Brokerage and Advisory Services, and Tax Preparation and Accounting Services. The company offers retail brokerage services include execution of purchases and sale of stocks, options, bonds, mutual funds, annuities, and various other securities; and investment advisory services for individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.