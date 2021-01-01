Insider Selling: Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Sells $1,145,165.12 in Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Hari Pillai sold 39,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $1,145,165.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,635.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hari Pillai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 27th, Hari Pillai sold 2,083 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total value of $56,574.28.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Hari Pillai sold 2,083 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $33,078.04.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $28.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average of $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 3.77. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $31.58.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $200.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.93 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BE shares. BidaskClub raised Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 223.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. 35.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

