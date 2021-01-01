Insider Selling: Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Insider Sells 461 Shares of Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) insider Thomas H. Krause sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.24, for a total value of $197,418.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Thomas H. Krause also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Broadcom alerts:

On Tuesday, December 15th, Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $1,059,423.00.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $437.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $178.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $438.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $406.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.30.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 23.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 537,645 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $169,685,000 after acquiring an additional 103,140 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 48.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 174,804 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,744,000 after acquiring an additional 56,988 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 72,159 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $22,774,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,821,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth $487,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Truist upped their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $411.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Broadcom from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.57.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.