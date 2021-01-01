Insider Selling: Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Insider Sells $2,349,138.87 in Stock

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) insider Jason W. Myers sold 48,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $2,349,138.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 518,328 shares in the company, valued at $24,864,194.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NVTA opened at $41.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. Invitae Co. has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $61.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 2.16.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. The company had revenue of $68.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Invitae’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Invitae from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Invitae by 16.5% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 27,754,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,203,168,000 after buying an additional 3,934,027 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invitae by 28.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,270,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $189,945,000 after buying an additional 1,405,471 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Invitae in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,240,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Invitae by 15.5% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 7,289,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,795,000 after buying an additional 979,097 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invitae by 56.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,710,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,138,000 after buying an additional 620,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

