Insider Selling: Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Insider Sells 5,190 Shares of Stock

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) insider Jonathan J. Hastings sold 5,190 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $324,478.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $62.12 on Friday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $66.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.39 and its 200 day moving average is $53.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Minerals Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

