Insider Selling: The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) EVP Sells $75,940.00 in Stock

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $75,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,104 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,398.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

The Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.98. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $37.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.79 and a 200 day moving average of $29.31.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $636.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.80 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.43%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 602.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 16,045.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on The Greenbrier Companies from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut The Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut The Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

About The Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

