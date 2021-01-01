Insider Selling: The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) EVP Sells $75,940.00 in Stock

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $75,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,104 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,398.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
The Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.98. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $37.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.79 and a 200 day moving average of $29.31.
The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $636.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.80 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 602.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 16,045.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on The Greenbrier Companies from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut The Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut The Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.
About The Greenbrier Companies
The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.
