Insights Network (INSTAR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $52,253.00

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 25.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 41.5% higher against the dollar. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $8.33 million and approximately $52,253.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insights Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0424 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, IDEX and Bancor Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Insights Network

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 282,692,352 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken

Buying and Selling Insights Network

Insights Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

