Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Receives $179.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $179.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IFCZF shares. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. CIBC upgraded shares of Intact Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of IFCZF stock opened at $118.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.53. Intact Financial has a one year low of $74.23 and a one year high of $118.96.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

