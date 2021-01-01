Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Intelligent Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th.

Shares of Intelligent Systems stock opened at $40.11 on Wednesday. Intelligent Systems has a 52-week low of $23.26 and a 52-week high of $45.47.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in Intelligent Systems by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 15,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Intelligent Systems by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Intelligent Systems by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Intelligent Systems by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Intelligent Systems by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter.

Intelligent Systems Company Profile

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

