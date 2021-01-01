Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Equities analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to post $1.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.57 billion. Intercontinental Exchange posted sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full year sales of $5.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $5.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.62 billion to $6.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on ICE. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.57.

ICE traded up $2.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,474,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,291,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.29. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $115.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $247,809.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $4,383,572.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,463,130.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,364 shares of company stock worth $10,551,079. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 17.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 16,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

