InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of NYSE IHG opened at $65.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.59 and a 200 day moving average of $54.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.33 and a beta of 1.33. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of $25.39 and a 12-month high of $69.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the third quarter valued at $240,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the third quarter valued at $257,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the third quarter valued at $535,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 66,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares during the period. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Regent, Six Senses, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

