International Public Partnerships Limited (INPP.L) (LON:INPP) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $170.47

International Public Partnerships Limited (INPP.L) (LON:INPP)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.47 and traded as high as $170.60. International Public Partnerships Limited (INPP.L) shares last traded at $169.60, with a volume of 1,956,420 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of £2.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 170.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 166.94.

International Public Partnerships Limited (INPP.L) Company Profile (LON:INPP)

International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for International Public Partnerships Limited (INPP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Public Partnerships Limited (INPP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.