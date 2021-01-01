Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $25.24

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.24 and traded as low as $24.17. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund shares last traded at $24.24, with a volume of 801,542 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.24.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 44.1% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 29,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 9,018 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 2.8% during the third quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 94,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the third quarter worth about $102,547,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the third quarter worth about $2,256,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the third quarter worth about $51,000.

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

