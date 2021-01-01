Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $58.31

Shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.31 and traded as high as $58.85. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF shares last traded at $58.65, with a volume of 8,406 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $626,000. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,186,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the period.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

