Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PIZ) Trading Down 0%

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2021

Shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PIZ) were down 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.93 and last traded at $34.04. Approximately 33,709 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 45,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.05.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.74.

