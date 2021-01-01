Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PUI) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PUI) shot up 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.33 and last traded at $31.25. 9,343 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 28,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.11.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.84.

