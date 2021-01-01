Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PUI) Shares Up 0.5%

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PUI)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.33 and last traded at $31.25. 9,343 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 28,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.11.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.84.

