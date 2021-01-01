Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWY) Trading 0.5% Higher

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWY) shares traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.78 and last traded at $20.62. 158,191 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 94,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.52.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.97.

