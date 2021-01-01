Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWY) Trading 0.5% Higher

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2021

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWY) shares traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.78 and last traded at $20.62. 158,191 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 94,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.52.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.97.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit