Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Lear (LEA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Lear (NYSE: LEA) recently:

12/22/2020 – Lear was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $166.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lear’s Seating and E-Systems segments hold considerable growth opportunities.Rising consumer demand for vehicle content and the growing need for electrification and connectivity should propel demand for the E-Systems segment. The company’s acquisition of Xevo has enhanced its capabilities in software, services and data analytics and boosted its market position in connectivity.The firm’s healthy balance sheet with low leverage bodes well. However, rising coronavirus cases and declining auto sales are likely to impact the firm’s revenues.The company expects full year sales to lie between $16.35-16.65 billion, down from the 2019 level of $19.8 billion. Amid the coronavirus-led financial crisis, the company has slashed its dividend, dampening investors’ confidence. Thus, the stock warrants a cautious stance. “

12/17/2020 – Lear was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Lear had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $148.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Lear was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/17/2020 – Lear had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co..

11/9/2020 – Lear was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

11/2/2020 – Lear had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $130.00 to $162.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Lear stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,110. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lear Co. has a one year low of $63.20 and a one year high of $165.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.60.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.51. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,053,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $550,899,000 after purchasing an additional 628,787 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Lear by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,796,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $195,863,000 after purchasing an additional 26,348 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Lear by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,568,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $171,078,000 after purchasing an additional 34,479 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,471,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $160,420,000 after purchasing an additional 95,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Lear by 366.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 746,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,258,000 after purchasing an additional 586,093 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

