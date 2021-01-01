InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Stock Price Up 16.8%

Shares of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) rose 16.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 15,143,873 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,555% from the average daily volume of 915,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered InVivo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.17.
About InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV)
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. The company is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for the implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.
