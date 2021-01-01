InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Stock Price Up 16.8%

Shares of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) rose 16.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 15,143,873 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,555% from the average daily volume of 915,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered InVivo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get InVivo Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InVivo Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) by 78.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,704 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 1.67% of InVivo Therapeutics worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV)

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. The company is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for the implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for InVivo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVivo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.