IoTeX Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.15 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One IoTeX token can currently be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Kucoin, Bilaxy and Coineal. During the last week, IoTeX has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $38.06 million and $4.15 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00039720 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006899 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.51 or 0.00300604 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00018031 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00028385 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $577.95 or 0.01962771 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX is a token. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,734,304,441 tokens. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bgogo, IDEX, Kucoin, Binance, Coineal and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

