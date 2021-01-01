IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Shares Down 0.1%

IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)’s share price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.89 and last traded at $31.93. Approximately 84,477 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 169,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.96.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.22.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 148,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Change Path LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 16,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period.

