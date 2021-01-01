iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) EVP David A. Vort Sells 5,000 Shares

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.14, for a total value of $1,195,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,762.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

David A. Vort also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.00, for a total value of $1,210,000.00.

IRTC opened at $237.21 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $56.54 and a one year high of $274.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.90 and its 200-day moving average is $194.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -124.19 and a beta of 1.71.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $71.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.34 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on IRTC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised iRhythm Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. iRhythm Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

