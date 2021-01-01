iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) EVP David A. Vort Sells 5,000 Shares

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2021

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.14, for a total value of $1,195,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,762.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

David A. Vort also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, December 1st, David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.00, for a total value of $1,210,000.00.

IRTC opened at $237.21 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $56.54 and a one year high of $274.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.90 and its 200-day moving average is $194.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -124.19 and a beta of 1.71.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $71.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.34 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on IRTC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised iRhythm Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. iRhythm Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit