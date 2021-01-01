IRISnet (IRIS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.23 Million

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One IRISnet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0385 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. IRISnet has a total market capitalization of $36.16 million and $2.23 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IRISnet has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003402 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00028123 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00126751 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.58 or 0.00178555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.22 or 0.00554294 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00299750 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00018683 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00078001 BTC.

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet’s total supply is 2,003,494,677 coins and its circulating supply is 938,345,645 coins. IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork . The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org

IRISnet Coin Trading

IRISnet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

