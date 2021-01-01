Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on IRWD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.50.
NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $11.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.17, a current ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.99 and a fifty-two week high of $14.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.39.
In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Kelly Macdonald sold 5,639 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $70,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 272.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 145,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 106,127 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 361.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 156,987 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 151,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,161,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,991,000 after buying an additional 388,915 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from abdominal pain associated with GI diseases; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.
Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.