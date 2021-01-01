Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on IRWD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.50.

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $11.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.17, a current ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.99 and a fifty-two week high of $14.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.39.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 240.80%. The business had revenue of $103.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Kelly Macdonald sold 5,639 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $70,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 272.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 145,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 106,127 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 361.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 156,987 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 151,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,161,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,991,000 after buying an additional 388,915 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from abdominal pain associated with GI diseases; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

