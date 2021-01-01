iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SLQD) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SLQD) shot up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.20 and last traded at $52.20. 314,155 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 340,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.16.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.12.

