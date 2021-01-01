iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SLQD) Shares Up 0.1%

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2021

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SLQD) shot up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.20 and last traded at $52.20. 314,155 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 340,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.16.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.12.

See Also: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit