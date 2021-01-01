iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Shares Up 0.1%

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2021

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.66 and last traded at $52.66. 5,316 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 18,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.60.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.32.

