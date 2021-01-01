iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:RING) Shares Up 1.9%

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2021

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:RING)’s stock price shot up 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.45 and last traded at $30.38. 118,343 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 315,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.80.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.95.

