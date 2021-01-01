iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Stake Raised by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 999,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,687,000 after acquiring an additional 46,274 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 397.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 406,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,982,000 after buying an additional 324,568 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 253,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,988,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,672,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 156,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,595,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the period.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of IJT opened at $114.18 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.68 and a fifty-two week high of $116.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.67 and its 200-day moving average is $95.88.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

