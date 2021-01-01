Itafos (IFOS.V) (CVE:IFOS) Shares Gap Up to $0.24

Itafos (IFOS.V) (CVE:IFOS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.24, but opened at $0.27. Itafos (IFOS.V) shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 12,000 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.92, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of C$46.37 million and a PE ratio of -0.31.

About Itafos (IFOS.V) (CVE:IFOS)

Itafos operates as a vertically integrated phosphate fertilizers and specialty products company. It operates through Itafos Conda, Itafos Arraias, and Development and Exploration segments. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and ammonium polyphosphate.

