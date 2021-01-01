Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Iteris were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,950,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,099,000 after buying an additional 97,665 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Iteris by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,519,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 226,000 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Iteris by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 791,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 39,806 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Iteris by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 321,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 158,578 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Iteris by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 222,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 39,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Iteris news, Director Gerard Mooney sold 33,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $161,512.20. Company insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ITI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Iteris in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.19.

Shares of ITI opened at $5.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $232.63 million, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.34. Iteris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $6.17.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.58 million. Iteris had a net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iteris Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

