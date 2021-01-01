James E. Moylan, Jr. Sells 2,000 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

James E. Moylan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 30th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $89,020.00.

On Monday, November 16th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $87,520.00.

On Monday, October 19th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00.

On Monday, October 5th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $81,120.00.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $52.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.43. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $61.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.86.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $828.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.81.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the third quarter worth $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the second quarter worth $34,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the third quarter worth $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 59.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Ciena by 39.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

