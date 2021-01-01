JD Coin Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges (JDC)

JD Coin (CURRENCY:JDC) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One JD Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000597 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, JD Coin has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. JD Coin has a total market capitalization of $9.32 million and $44,553.00 worth of JD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00028960 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00127186 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00178837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.91 or 0.00554498 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00300421 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00018780 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00049792 BTC.

JD Coin Coin Profile

JD Coin’s launch date was July 26th, 2017. JD Coin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,151,795 coins. JD Coin’s official Twitter account is @JDS75738669 and its Facebook page is accessible here . JD Coin’s official website is www.jdcoin.us

Buying and Selling JD Coin

JD Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

