Jewel 1-Day Volume Reaches $288.00 (JWL)

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Jewel token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000636 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B, BTC-Alpha and Livecoin. Jewel has a market cap of $10.16 million and approximately $288.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jewel has traded down 6.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003433 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00028452 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00128291 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00040734 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.38 or 0.00559944 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.92 or 0.00153952 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007371 BTC.

Jewel is a token. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,245 tokens. Jewel’s official website is jewelpay.org . The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jewel’s official message board is medium.com/@jewelpay . Jewel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Jewel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Livecoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jewel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jewel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

