Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.08

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.08 and traded as high as $8.90. Jewett-Cameron Trading shares last traded at $8.84, with a volume of 6,280 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Jewett-Cameron Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Jewett-Cameron Trading alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 5.81. The firm has a market cap of $30.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.57.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.03 million for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 15.06%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Parthenon LLC lifted its stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC owned 5.94% of Jewett-Cameron Trading worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Profile (NASDAQ:JCTCF)

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes specialty metal products and distributes wood products to home centers and other retailers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet and Other; and Seed Processing and Sales.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.