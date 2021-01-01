Jibrel Network (JNT) Hits Market Cap of $1.75 Million

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Jibrel Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Coinrail, IDEX and Kucoin. In the last seven days, Jibrel Network has traded down 19% against the dollar. Jibrel Network has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $58,871.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00040114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006928 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003419 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.41 or 0.00297639 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017803 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00028363 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $583.54 or 0.01987023 BTC.

Jibrel Network Profile

Jibrel Network (CRYPTO:JNT) is a token. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,843,069 tokens. The official website for Jibrel Network is jibrel.network . Jibrel Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork . Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/ . The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Jibrel Network Token Trading

Jibrel Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, Bibox, Coinrail, IDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jibrel Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jibrel Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

