JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (JEMI.L) (LON:JEMI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $147.30

Shares of JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (JEMI.L) (LON:JEMI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 147.30 ($1.92) and last traded at GBX 147 ($1.92), with a volume of 639518 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 144.50 ($1.89).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 137.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 120.96.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%.

In other JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (JEMI.L) news, insider Mark Edwards bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 143 ($1.87) per share, with a total value of £14,300 ($18,683.04).

About JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (JEMI.L) (LON:JEMI)

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

