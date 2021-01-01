Juggernaut One Day Volume Reaches $227,320.00 (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Juggernaut token can now be bought for approximately $0.0902 or 0.00000309 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Juggernaut has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. Juggernaut has a market cap of $931,416.78 and $227,320.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Juggernaut alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003433 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00027711 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00127303 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.27 or 0.00555967 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.30 or 0.00165494 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00302427 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00018569 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00048934 BTC.

Juggernaut Token Profile

Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,325,000 tokens. Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

Juggernaut can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Juggernaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Juggernaut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.