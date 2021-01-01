K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) (TSE:KBL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) (TSE:KBL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$38.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KBL shares. TD Securities raised their price target on K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James downgraded K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of KBL stock opened at C$38.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.21. K-Bro Linen Inc. has a 52-week low of C$23.73 and a 52-week high of C$46.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$413.24 million and a PE ratio of 108.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$36.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.97.

K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) (TSE:KBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$51.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$49.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that K-Bro Linen Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO)’s payout ratio is 333.33%.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

