Karen L. Zaderej Sells 3,500 Shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Stock

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $62,335.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AxoGen stock opened at $17.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $718.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.41 and a beta of 0.69. AxoGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $18.43.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 22.98%. The firm had revenue of $33.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. On average, analysts expect that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AXGN shares. Guggenheim started coverage on AxoGen in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 522.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

