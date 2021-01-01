KeeperDAO (ROOK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.20 Million

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One KeeperDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $81.84 or 0.00279719 BTC on popular exchanges. KeeperDAO has a total market capitalization of $2.98 million and $1.20 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KeeperDAO has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00028846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00128217 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.38 or 0.00558428 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.02 or 0.00153863 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00301359 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00018559 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00049243 BTC.

KeeperDAO Profile

KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,430 tokens. The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

