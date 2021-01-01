KeyCorp Raises Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) Price Target to $52.00

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $28.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.67) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NOVA. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunnova Energy International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.33.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NOVA opened at $45.13 on Monday. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $48.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.06.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.67 million.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,665 shares in the company, valued at $87,945. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Walter A. Baker sold 28,656 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $1,131,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,265,315 shares of company stock worth $281,051,481 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter valued at $93,219,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 107.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,885,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,161,000 after buying an additional 2,014,697 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 306.2% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 837,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,300,000 after acquiring an additional 631,459 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,304,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,260,000 after acquiring an additional 616,274 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,209,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,784,000 after acquiring an additional 387,006 shares during the period.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.