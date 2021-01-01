Klever Price Hits $0.0043 on Top Exchanges (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Klever has a total market cap of $18.60 million and $212,598.00 worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klever token can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Klever has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Klever

Klever’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,300,853,504 tokens. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Klever Token Trading

Klever can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

