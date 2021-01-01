Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) PT Raised to $45.00 at Guggenheim

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on KSS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Get Kohl's alerts:

NYSE KSS opened at $40.69 on Wednesday. Kohl’s has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $51.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 1.98.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 337.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.